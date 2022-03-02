Virginia Beach Health Department to Host Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on March 5

By: City of Newports

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a FREE COVID-19vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 5, from 10a.m. to noon at Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road.



COVID-19 vaccines remain our best defense to reduce the spread and diminish serious illness and hospitalization.



All vaccines will be available including boosters. Ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.



Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots however, it is recommended you discuss mixing doses with your primary care physician.

Appointments for Saturday are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.

Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. to noon

Kingdom Cathedral, 3820 Stoneshore Road

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Vaccines for COVID-19” page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.