Virginia Beach Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service to be Dec. 18

Join the City and our partners to commemorate those who have died while homeless.

Each December, many communities across the nation join together on or near the winter solstice, when National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is observed, to remember those who have died while homeless. For Virginia Beach, the memorial service will be 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Housing Resource Center (HRC) courtyard, 104 N. Witchduck Road.

City staff, service providers, advocates and members of the homeless community and their loved ones will gather for reflection and to continue a longstanding tradition of honoring those who have passed away each year with a memorial rock at the HRC.

“We believe the rocks started with the clients at the Lighthouse Center,” says Suzette Ebersole, Homeless Outreach team member. “Clients started writing the names of their friends who passed away. Some died while homeless or they were housed but had been homeless at some point, and the clients would leave the rocks outside of the center.”

The Lighthouse Center, which had been located near the Second Police Precinct at the Oceanfront, provided day services (showers, laundry and mail) for unsheltered individuals and served as the gathering place to access the City’s Winter Shelter program. The center closed after 20 years when the Housing Resource Center (HRC) opened in 2018 to expand and co-locate support services, shelter and housing in one facility.

Memorial Rocks

The collection of memorial rocks spanning two decades was moved to the HRC and now lines the planters of the building’s Schaefer-Friedman staff courtyard, named after the previous Housing & Neighborhood Preservation director and his family.

For many years, the individuals’ names were written on the rocks in permanent marker that eventually became weathered and faded. Now, thanks to groups of caring volunteers, the rocks are newly coated with bright colored paint and designs – the goal to not only refresh the memorial stones but to also help preserve the names better.

“We saw that it was important to them, so it became important to us. For some, this is the only memorial they will receive,” said Ebersole. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to be remembered with dignity.”

As we approach the longest night of the year, the community is invited to join Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation, the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission and the BEACH Community Partnership to commemorate the lives of our neighbors who have died while homeless.

Give Help

Volunteer for the 2025 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count: Volunteers are needed to help count and survey people experiencing homelessness during the PIT Count on Jan. 23, 2025. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and attend a training session. Learn more and register online by Dec. 20 at VirginiaBeach.gov/PITVolunteer.

Give the gift of warmth: Donate winter clothing through Jan. 29 for adults experiencing unsheltered homelessness. New and gently used sweatpants and sweatshirts (medium and large sizes), gloves and hats can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Wednesdays, at the Housing Resource Center. For more information or to schedule a drop off, contact Erin Walker, 757-385-5760, EWalker@VBgov.com.

Connect with a BEACH partner: BEACH has a diverse network of organizations that provide support services for people experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis. Find a cause and learn how to get involved at BEACHCommunityPartnership.org/Give-Help.

Become a housing partner: Expanding BEACH's network of organizations that provide housing opportunities is critical to significantly reduce homelessness. Nonprofits that are interested in being part of the solution are encouraged to learn about federal and state grant opportunities. To be notified about upcoming information sessions on the grant application process, organizations can email HomelessSystem@VBgov.com.

Donate to VB Home Now to support homeless programs: VB Home Now is a nonprofit foundation that supports and enhances the community system of services, programs and facilities to prevent and end homelessness in Virginia Beach. Donations directly impact people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their housing by providing financial assistance for rent, utility and security deposits, rental arrears and emergency housing fees. To learn more or to donate, visit www.VBHomeNow.org.

Get Help

Individuals who are experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis in Virginia Beach can access the homeless service system by visiting the HRC. Walk-in hours for triage and assessment for housing and shelter programs are available 8 a.m. to noon, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, 757-227-5932, is also available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.