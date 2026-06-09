Virginia Beach Hosts Elder Abuse Awareness Expo and Walk

Take some steps to help spread awareness of elder abuse June 15 at Mount Trashmore Park.

Elder abuse is a public health and human rights issue that affects all communities. It refers to intentional acts that cause harm to adults ages 60 and older. Elder abuse may be in the form of physical, emotional or sexual abuse, financial exploitation, abandonment or neglect. It also includes self-neglect, when an older adult is unable to meet their own needs due to physical or mental impairment.

Expo and Walk for Awareness

In observance of Elder Abuse Awareness Day and to showcase resources for older residents, the Adult & Aging Services team within the Department of Human Services (DHS) is hosting its third annual Elder Abuse Awareness Expo & Walk, 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 15, at Shelter 1 at Mount Trashmore Park.

WTKR News 3 anchor Erin Miller will serve as master of ceremonies for the event, which is free and open to the public. Organizations will host resource tables and share information about programs and services for older adults and their families and caregivers.

Those represented include several Human Services divisions and other Virginia Beach departments including Emergency Communications & Citizen Services, Fire, Housing & Neighborhood Preservation, Libraries, Police and Parks & Recreation, and community organizations such as Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, Jewish Family Service, Samaritan House, CaptionCall and YWCA of Southampton Roads.



In addition to browsing community resources, attendees may opt to join a 1.5 mile walk around the park or a chair yoga session with Certified Yoga Instructor Vanessa Abbott.

Indicators of Elder Abuse

Human Services’ Adult & Aging team works tirelessly to ensure that older adults in Virginia Beach are safe and can enjoy a high quality of life. By helping more people become aware of the signs of elder abuse, our community can better address it, prevent it from happening and empower those who may be susceptible.

An adult potentially could be experiencing abuse, neglect or exploitation if he or she: