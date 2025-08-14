Virginia Beach Implements New Pet Licensing Program 

Convenient online licensing and free lost pet recovery program now available

(Photo Credit: Virginia Beach)

The City of Virginia Beach has partnered with DocuPet to make licensing pets faster, easier and more valuable. Residents can now license their cats and dogs online, choose customizable designer tags that double as official licenses, and access DocuPet’s complimentary HomeSafe® 24/7 lost pet service to help bring missing pets home quickly.

Licensing Options

Under the new system, licenses are available for one, two or three years, depending on the time left on a pet’s rabies vaccination. Unlike the previous system, where licenses were tied to the rabies vaccination date, the new licenses are valid from the date they are issued — ensuring owners receive the full term they purchase.

Licenses may be obtained online at virginiabeach.docupet.com, in person at any one of four City Treasurer’s Office locations, or by mail by submitting a completed license application form.

City Requirement

City law requires that owners of dogs and cats 4 months of age or older obtain a license for the animal, and the City Treasurer is tasked with the issuance of animal licenses. Monies collected for animal licenses are dedicated to maintaining the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.