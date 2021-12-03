Virginia Beach Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation Leads to Arrest in Australia

​VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Special Investigations Detectives diligent investigative work and global partnership with international agencies lead to the arrest of an internet child predator.

In late August, Special Investigation Bureau Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator’s received a direct message on the chat application, Kik, from another chat user. Using an undercover persona of a 14-year-old female the investigator soon was asked how old she was and if she wanted to trade pictures. As the chat progressed the user sent explicit nude pictures and videos of himself. Through investigative means the users location was determined to be in Australia. Authorities in Australia were contacted and on November 30, 2021, the suspect, Terry Peter Lehmann was arrested and charged with one count of Use of a Carriage Service to Transmit Indecent Communication to a Child Under 16. Internet Crimes Against Children investigations have no boundaries and law enforcement works globally with one another to ensure the safety of children everywhere.