Virginia Beach Kempsville Community Celebrates History and Art

Learn about the history of the area and attend free public art dedication, April 15 and April 18.

Local history buffs and lovers of art, don’t miss these upcoming events celebrating the history of the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach.

Join Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs on Saturday, April 18, for the dedication of “Harbor of Stories,” a dynamic new public artwork created by Washington Glass Studio, in collaboration with the City of Virginia Beach and the Kempsville community.

In advance of the dedication, local author and professor Stephen Mansfield, will host “Defining Kempsville,” a talk exploring the history of the Kempsville area on Wednesday, April 15. Both events are free and open to the public.

Events

Harbor of Stories

April 18, 10 a.m., Northeast corner of Witchduck Road and Princess Anne Road

Inspired by Kempsville’s history and character, the installation features glass panels created by local residents through hands-on workshops, reflecting the people, places and stories that shape this community. Located at the northeast corner of Witchduck Road and Princess Anne Road, “Harbor of Stories” evokes a modern aesthetic but also pays homage to the maritime history of the area. In the shape of a schooner sailing ship, the installation is a symbolic guidepost, illuminating a path forward.



“‘Harbor of Stories’ is a vibrant celebration of the rich history and enduring character of Historic Kempsville,” said Bobbie Gribble, chair of the Historic Kempsville Citizens Advisory Committee. “Through our neighbors’ participation and collaboration with the City and the artist, the sculpture will serve as a landmark and gathering point, representing community, local identity and a sense of unity.”

Parking is available in the nearby vacant lots at 5131 Princess Anne Road and 445 Kempshire Lane.

Defining Kempsville

April 15, 4 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5181 Singleton Way



Earlier in the week prior to the dedication, Stephen Mansfield, professor at Virginia Wesleyan University and author of “Princess Anne County and Virginia Beach: A Pictorial History,” will host “Defining Kempsville,” a pre-event talk exploring the history of the Kempsville area, its historic contributions and its place in the story of Virginia Beach. Light refreshments will be provided.