Virginia Beach Launches Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary

Discover Virginia Beach’s revolutionary history through historical episodes and upcoming events.

Virginia Beach is marking America’s 250th anniversary with events that bring the nation’s founding story to life from multiple perspectives — from untold local history and Broadway-caliber theater to historic fashion and a tea party.

Countdown to 250

The Virginia Beach VA250 Committee launched a special weekly series to countdown to the 250th anniversary of American Independence. Now through July 4, the VA250 Committee will bring bite-sized historical stories that spotlight pivotal events and local figures who fought for independence in and around Virginia Beach.

Check back each week for another history lesson that will stir the imagination while building a deeper appreciation for the ground we walk on every day.

Events

These events are part of the statewide commission to commemorate Virginia’s role in the 250th anniversary of American independence.

African American Lighthouse Keeper Talks

Feb. 24-26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cape Henry Lighthouse, 583 Atlantic Ave.

At the historic Cape Henry Lighthouse, visitors can attend special dune-side talks exploring the lives of African American lighthouse keepers who helped safeguard ships entering the Chesapeake Bay. These programs examine their work, challenges and contributions — stories often overlooked in traditional accounts of maritime history. The talks are included with a regular lighthouse visit, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to the Cape Henry Lighthouse’s location on Fort Story, a REAL ID, valid passport or active/retired military ID is required to visit. For additional access requirements and how to get there, visit Preservation Virginia.

1776 the Musical

Feb. 27-March 1, various show times, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Market St.

Continuing the VA250 celebration, Virginia Musical Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical 1776 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts. The show dramatizes the debates of the Continental Congress, as leaders including John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson struggle to approve the Declaration of Independence — offering an engaging look at the moments surrounding the foundation of the United States.

Tickets are available to purchase online, at the Sandler Center Box Office or by calling 757-385-2787.

The Life and Legacy of The Marquis de Lafayette

March 5-May 31, Francis Land House, 3131 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Learn about the “The Life and Legacy of The Marquis de Lafayette” at the Francis Land House. A traveling, six-banner exhibit will tell the important stories of Lafayette, including his American Revolution participation, his critical role in cementing the Franco-American Alliance, and his lifelong passion for human rights.

The exhibit will be on display whenever the house is open for tours and events. Admission to the museum is free.

VA250 Fashion and LiberTea

March 21, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Francis Land House, 3131 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Experience a historic fashion show exploring 250 years of American women’s clothing. The VA250 Fashion and LiberTea event traces fashion trends as they followed women’s rights from the revolution to the suffragettes, and from 1960s flower power to 21st century fashion. Come dressed to the nines in your favorite fashion era and showcase your own historic style while enjoying high tea service and a tour of the Francis Land House and surrounding grounds.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online.

Volunteers needed: Virginia Beach History Museums seeks volunteers to model outfits during the event as well as vintage clothing to display. Modern designers are also encouraged to apply and showcase their contemporary designs. If you would like to display clothing or volunteer as a model, please contact Maddy Laing at 757-385-5118 or vbhistory@vbgov.com by Feb. 27.

Whether you’re a history buff, theater lover or local resident looking for something different to do, take advantage of these upcoming opportunities to learn about and celebrate our nation’s beginnings.



