Virginia Beach Logistics Guide for Oceanfront Event Season

As the 2026 Oceanfront Event Season approaches, you can expect another exciting year filled with something for everyone, from festivals, races and exhibits to concerts, celebrations and more. The City of Virginia Beach and event partners are preparing extensively to support a smooth experience for residents, visitors and businesses.

With large crowds of 10,000 people per day expected throughout the season, the City is prioritizing safety, communication and efficient traffic management to help ensure event goers can enjoy the festivities, while minimizing disruptions in nearby neighborhoods.

Stay informed throughout the event season with important traffic, parking and safety tips. The City of Virginia Beach has worked hard to minimize effects on residents, neighborhoods and businesses for the 2026 Oceanfront Event Season, with a focus on safety and security.

As with all major events, a lot of planning and preparation happens to ensure everyone has a great time, while making sure the City is fully prepared to address issues such as traffic, crowds and communication.

Information Availability

Before each of the Oceanfront events with anticipated attendance of more than 10,000 per day, “know before you go” information for that event, including road closures, will be added to VirginiaBeach.gov/EventInfo, which will serve as the central communications hub for event-related impacts all year long.

Residents also can sign up anytime to receive updates and emergency alerts via text notifications that are sent during all major events at the Oceanfront. Text VBEVENTS to 67283 to enroll.

Events with anticipated attendance of more than 10,000 per day (subject to change), include: the Shamrock Marathon, Memorial Day Weekend Salute to Summer, Jackalope Fest, Point Break Music Festival, North American Sand Soccer Championship, Fourth of July Stars & Stripes Celebration, Funk Fest Beach Party, East Coast Surfing Championships, Virginia Beach 10 Miler & 5K (Labor Day Weekend), Neptune Festival Boardwalk Weekend, Boardwalk Art Show, Wicked 10K, and Holiday Lights at the Beach. More events may be added as announced, and other events can be found at VisitVirginiaBeach.com/Events.

Safety

Staffing is increased during large events and festivals for safety, and the Virginia Beach Police Department will have a zero-tolerance policy for crimes that threaten the safety of visitors and the community.

As with each major event, a progressive traffic diversion plan will offer flexibility to accommodate those who live, work or have businesses in the restricted areas.

Good Vibes Only

Virginia Beach blends sun-soaked coastline, boardwalk energy and endless outdoor adventures into a destination for residents and visitors alike. From fresh coastal restaurants to wide, welcoming beaches and year-round activities, Virginia Beach is where residents and visitors savor the best of seaside living.

In spring 2025, the City of Virginia Beach launched Good Vibes Only: Virginia Beach, a year-round campaign for a safer and more enjoyable Virginia Beach for all. The campaign focuses on everyone enjoying the City’s public spaces safely and responsibly by encouraging residents and visitors to be respectful of laws and one another.

As locals and guests gear up for the 2026 Oceanfront Special Season, the campaign is being amplified to remind everyone to enjoy the city with good vibes and good energy only — not bad behavior. Specifically, residents and guests are reminded to: follow City safety guidelines, keep music and noise at reasonable levels, dispose of trash properly, and report concerns responsibly.

Curfew Change

Did you know that Virgina Beach is ranked one of the safest large cities in the United States?

As part of continued public safety efforts, the City of Virginia Beach is implementing an earlier curfew for unaccompanied minors beginning March 19. Individuals under 18 years of age may not be present in public places without a parent or guardian from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. The curfew was previously at 11 p.m., and an updated ordinance changed the requirement to start an hour sooner. One of the curfew exceptions is if a minor is attending a scheduled event or performance and has written permission from a parent or guardian to attend.

The earlier curfew is a preventative measure to ensure that minors and young adults are safe during late hours throughout the week and on weekends, while also supporting a secure and family-friendly environment.

The curfew is expected to reduce late-night crime for minors, while promoting responsible behavior for them. The City of Virginia Beach is undertaking ongoing communications measures to ensure that residents and visitors are informed of the curfew update throughout the spring and summer seasons.

VB311 and Non-Emergency

Call VB311 live agents at 757-385-3111 with questions and requests about:

Event- and City-related information

Traffic-related information

Towing services (Residents and businesses may call 311 to request towing for vehicles illegally parked in neighborhoods or private parking spaces)

Noise complaints

Call 757-385-5000 for non-emergencies. Only call 911 for situations in which an immediate response is required from public safety.

Getting There and Parking

Use Waze for real-time road activity and traffic updates when traveling the Oceanfront during an event weekend.

During peak parking demand times on the weekends and special events, the City will charge a daily flat rate at the garages and lots. To find parking availability, download the City’s app VB Go to see what parking spaces are available and pay for your space.

ADA Parking

Any vehicle visibly marked with a disabled parking tag or other form of identification may park at any on-street metered location for free for up to four hours. Vehicles parked at a metered location beyond four hours are subject to a parking violation citation. Designated spaces in the municipal parking lots and garages in the Resort Area are subject to the parking rate.

Disabled free parking does not apply to garages or surface parking lots. Universally accessible ramps are located at every beach access in the Resort Area. For more information on Resort Area parking, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/Parking.

Note: Parking in residential areas is prohibited without a pass and could result in your vehicle being towed.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT)

Hampton Roads Transit, in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, offers bus routes with service to and from the Virginia Beach area, specifically year-round routes #20, #33, and #960. In addition, HRT has routes that come to the area seasonally. Route 30 runs daily from May 10 through Sept. 27. Routes 31 and 35 run daily from May 10 through Labor Day and then, Friday through Sunday only through Sept. 27.

Short-Term Rentals During Events

For general complaints regarding a short-term rental, call 757-210-5385.

Note: This number should be used for complaints about the use, not pricing or quality of a stay.

Know Before You Go

To stay in the know all event season long, you can:

Visit VirginiaBeach.gov/EventInfo

Sign up for VBAlert text notifications to receive updates and emergency alerts that are sent during all major events at the Oceanfront. Text VBEVENTS to 67283 to enroll. Reply LEAVE VBEVENTS at any time to opt out.

to enroll. Reply LEAVE VBEVENTS at any time to opt out. Register to receive the City email newsletter at VirginiaBeach.gov/BeInTheKnow

Follow the City on social media: Facebook | Nextdoor | X (Twitter) | Instagram

Send questions about event logistics to OceanfrontEvents@vbgov.com.

For event-specific updates such as tickets, estimated attendance based on ticket sales, lineup information and more, visit the event organizer’s website or contact the organizer directly.