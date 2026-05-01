Virginia Beach Manages Stormwater to Protect Local Waterways

Learn how hydrodynamic separators support cleaner waterways in Virginia Beach.

Clean water is a top priority in Virginia Beach. With our city draining into the Chesapeake Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and the Albemarle Sound, the quality of our water affects everyone — from fishermen and oyster harvesters to beachgoers and boaters.

But many people don’t realize how much work happens underground to protect those waterways. One of the biggest challenges is stormwater runoff. When rain flows across streets, parking lots and yards, it carries dirt, trash and other pollutants with it.

How We Keep Pollutants Out of Local Waterways

Stormwater ponds are one of the most common tools. They temporarily hold runoff so sediment and debris can settle at the bottom. Cleaner water then flows downstream at a slower pace.

But in neighborhoods and areas without a pond, the City uses something more compact: hydrodynamic separators. These are underground systems that connect to the stormwater pipes, often beneath the street. As water passes through, the units capture sediment, trash and debris before the water moves on. These units can be installed with new construction or retrofitted onto existing underground storm systems.

Where They’re Making a Difference

Hydrodynamic separators are already in place across the city in stormwater projects, schools, parks, roadways, City facilities and private development sites. A few examples include:

A unit on Cypress Avenue that cleans stormwater from the Shadowlawn neighborhood before it reaches Owl Creek and the Atlantic Ocean at Rudee Inlet.

A unit installed with the City Hall construction treats water flowing to West Neck Creek, the North Landing River, and eventually the ocean at Oregon Inlet.

The system on 19th Street cleans stormwater from the ViBe District before it reaches the Lynnhaven River and eventually the Chesapeake Bay.

These systems are also key parts of the City’s Flood Protection Program. Recent installations include:

The First Colonial Road and Oceana Boulevard Drainage Improvements, which will treat about six acres.

The Seatack Neighborhood Drainage Improvements, which treat about 15 acres.

In all, the City maintains and inspects 77 hydrodynamic separator units each year. Crews use a specialized vacuum and filtration truck to remove the pollutants that have been captured.

Everyone Plays a Part

While these systems remove a lot of pollution, they can’t catch everything. That’s why it’s important for all of us to pay attention to the runoff we create. Anything on the ground — from litter to lawn chemicals — can wash into the stormwater system and end up in the waterways we all enjoy.

By keeping our neighborhoods clean and being mindful of what we put on our lawns and driveways, we help protect the natural resources that make Virginia Beach such a special place to live.