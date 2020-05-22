Virginia Beach Memorial Day Operating Schedule Monday, May 25, 2020
The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day:
- All City of Virginia Beach offices and facilities
- Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and clerk’s offices and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
- VB Wave and Bayfront Shuttle services (Routes 30, 31, and 35) scheduled to start Memorial Day have been suspended this summer due to COVID-19 related restrictions.
- Virginia Beach City Landfill & Resource Recovery Center
- Visitor Center – Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing
- Visitor Information Center – Parks Avenue
- Visitor Center Kiosks (17th & 24th streets) – closed until further notice
The following facilities will be open to the public on Monday, May 25.
- All Virginia Beach city parks, dog parks, skate parks and tennis courts with restrictions: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Please remember to abide by the Governor’s executive order, anyone using the parks must be maintain 6-feet of social distancing, refrain from being in groups of more than 10, and adhere to all facility/amenity closures. Please be aware that park benches, picnic tables, and other equipment are not sanitized so guests are strongly encouraged to exercise caution and should follow CDC guidelines for handwashing, etc.
- Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (By Appointment Only)
- Virginia Beach Farmers Market: Open – Merchant hours vary (most are open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.); Office closed