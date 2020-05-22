Virginia Beach Memorial Day Operating Schedule Monday, May 25, 2020

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day:

All City of Virginia Beach offices and facilities

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and clerk’s offices and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

VB Wave and Bayfront Shuttle services (Routes 30, 31, and 35) scheduled to start Memorial Day have been suspended this summer due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Virginia Beach City Landfill & Resource Recovery Center

Visitor Center – Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing

Visitor Information Center – Parks Avenue

Visitor Center Kiosks (17th & 24th streets) – closed until further notice

The following facilities will be open to the public on Monday, May 25.