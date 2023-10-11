Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Announces Autumn in the Air Fall Festival Coming to Mount Trashmore

By: City of Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR) will celebrate the season’s bounty with banjos, brews, and bites at a new, free fall festival called Autumn in the Air from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Visit Mount Trashmore Park for an immersive family-friendly experience featuring food trucks, interactive exhibits, a beer garden and four-band musical lineup including Grammy Award winner, Chance McCoy.

“We are excited to bring a free festival to Mount Trashmore and host a record number of activities for visitors of all ages,” said Michael Kirschman, director of VBPR. “Join us for a fall-themed day and participate in pumpkin bowling, axe throwing, scaling a climbing wall, or take home a tree sapling.”

Events begin at noon; bring a blanket or relax on a haybale to enjoy an all-day musical lineup from The Oliver Gable Project, Willow and Jesse, Brackish Water Jamboree, and headliner Tessa and Chance McCoy. Children of all ages are invited to the Field of Fun to enjoy a petting zoo, farmyard inflatables, a 24-foot outdoor climbing wall, and inflatable axe throwing.

Experience Treetopia with the enchanted forest and Mount Trash-S’MORE station to learn about the importance of native plants with educational displays from Park & Landscape Services, Bee City USA, Tree Stewards, and camping presentations from outdoor retailer REI.

Autumn in the Air will feature yard games and a beer garden with alcohol sales benefiting the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Foundation. For more information, including a schedule of events, visit virginiabeach.gov/aita. Event details are subject to change.

