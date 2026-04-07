Virginia Beach Plans Budget Hearings April 15 and 21

Residents also encouraged to offer budget input through various online methods.

The Virginia Beach City Council wants to hear from you on the city manager’s proposed FY 2026-27 budget. Council members will use feedback from residents, in addition to reports from City departments and other resources, to finalize the budget on May 12.

Before that, the public has opportunities to provide feedback in person and online.

Special formal sessions of City Council for public hearings on the proposed budget will be 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, and 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, at Council Chamber, City Hall, Bldg. 1.

Council members do not speak at the budget public hearings. Instead, they listen to speakers who register in advance to speak on the budget. They are called to the podium in the order they registered and may speak for three minutes on any topic related to the budget.

Share Your Thoughts

Residents wishing to make comments in person must register with the City Clerk’s Office by calling 757-385-4303 prior to 5 p.m. on the day of the hearing. Attending in person is the most effective way to speak to City Council.

It is also possible to speak virtually, using WebEx, if you have a good Internet connection and a device with a working microphone. To do so:

Register with the WebEx link for the meeting you want to attend. April 15 WebEx April 21 WebEx

You must also register with the City Clerk’s Office by calling 757-385-4303 before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

The public hearings are cablecast live on VB NOW Cox Cable channel 48, on Verizon Cable channel 45, on the City’s website and on the City’s Facebook page. Recordings of past public hearings are available on the City’s YouTube channel.

The full proposed budget is available for residents to view at public libraries, the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall and online at VirginiaBeach.gov/ProposedBudget. In addition, answers to City Council questions about the budget are answered by Budget and Management Services and posted weekly.

If you are not able to attend the public hearing in person or virtually, other options are available:

Send specific budget questions to budget@vbgov.com.

Share comments and your sample budget through Balancing Act tool.

Submit input now through 11:59 p.m. on May 5 via the City’s official public engagement platform, SpeakUpVB.com. All comments received will be provided to City Council.

Next Steps in the FY 2026-27 Budget Process