Virginia Beach Police Department Releases 2023 Crime Data

Today Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate released detailed crime statistics for 2023. During a presentation to City Council, Chief Neudigate presented data about Part I crime categories including violent crimes (homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) and property crimes (burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft from motor vehicle, all other larceny). He also presented data on the results of the Department’s efforts to address traffic violations throughout the City in 2023.

Highlights

Of the 8,339 Part I crimes that occurred in 2023, just 533, or 6.4%, were violent. In fact, violent crimes are down 6.4% compared to 2022.

Part I property crime is down 7% compared to 2022, from 8,391 offenses to 7,806. Of particular note, larcenies from motor vehicles are down 36% and thefts of motor vehicles are down 24% compared to 2022 – the lowest either number has been in four years!

Part I violent crime increased a total of 18 offenses (3.5%), from 515 to 533, compared to 2022; however, 2023 was still the second lowest year for violent crimes in the last five years.

VBPD seized or came in possession of 1,447 illegally possessed firearms in 2023.

Of the 24 homicides in Virginia Beach last year, 83% have been positively cleared. VBPD Homicide Detectives are actively pursuing leads and witnesses on all remaining cases. VBPD’s current homicide clearance rate for 2023 is far superior to the national average of 52% (as reported by the FBI in 2022).

Virginia Beach had the lowest homicide total per 100,1000 residents when compared to several cities between 400,000 and 600,000 residents.

Citywide vehicle crashes are down 6% since 2022 and 15.3% since 2021.

Citywide traffic stops are up 7.2% since 2022 and 19.5% since 2021.

Citywide speeding citations increased 30.1% in 2023 from 9,556 to 12,433.

Chief Neudigate touted the use of data, analytics, and good old-fashioned police work in the downward trend in Part I crime in 2023. VBPD officers performed over 17,000 hot spot patrols (15 minutes of highly visible police presence) in areas throughout the City where the Analytic Services Unit’s data identified emerging crimes and trends. Commands use that data in concert with what they see in their daily operations to make informed decisions about where to direct highly visible resources to curtail crime.

“Data and analytics play a crucial role in our decision-making by providing evidence-based insights, identifying patterns, and enabling proactive strategies,” said Neudigate. “Leveraging data allows VBPD to allocate resources more efficiently, detect trends in criminal activities, and ultimately enhance public safety while promoting transparency and accountability in policing practices.”

To review the slides Chief Neudigate presented, visit Virginia Beach Police Department 2023 Crime Statistics.