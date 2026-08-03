Virginia Beach Police Host National Night Out Event

Neighborhoods across Virginia Beach will host National Night Out events on Aug. 4.

For more than 40 years, National Night Out (NNO) has brought law enforcement and the communities they serve closer together to help reduce crime.

Now in its 43rd year, NNO remains an effective, inexpensive and fun way to promote neighborhood spirit and public safety-community partnerships in Virginia Beach, as well as across the country.

“True public safety is a collective effort, which is why the Virginia Beach Police Department is proud to join thousands of cities worldwide for National Night Out,” said Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate. “Engaging our residents is our top priority. While we work year-round to build stronger, safer neighborhoods, this event gives us a unique platform to forge new friendships, celebrate our unity, and stand together with our community.”

Community-Oriented Policing

NNO is a national community-building campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It is held annually on the first Tuesday in August to:

Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness

Generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relations

Send a message to criminals that local communities are organized and are fighting back

National Night Out in Virginia Beach

On Aug. 4, neighborhoods across Virginia Beach will host National Night Out events. Along with traditional displays of outdoor lights and front porch vigils, neighborhoods celebrate NNO with cookouts, visits from Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) officers and other first responders, City leadership and community partners, as well as fun activities for youth and more. Joining in the effort for Virginia Beach are fellow public safety departments, including the Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, and Emergency Communications & Citizen Services (ECCS).

Several Virginia Beach communities annually host National Night Out celebrations. Participating communities as of July 31 include:

Aragona Village Civic League , 4960 Haygood Road, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

, 4960 Haygood Road, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bay Lake Pines , 2373 Rookery Way, 6-8 p.m.

, 2373 Rookery Way, 6-8 p.m. Brigadoon and Charlestowne Civic Leagues , 1717 Ashton Drive, 6-9 p.m.

, 1717 Ashton Drive, 6-9 p.m. Carriage House , 5340 Carriage House Drive, 5-7 p.m.

, 5340 Carriage House Drive, 5-7 p.m. Chartway Federal Credit Union – Pacific Branch , 3704 Pacific Ave., Suite 100, 6-8 p.m.

, 3704 Pacific Ave., Suite 100, 6-8 p.m. College Park/Framingham Village , 1324 College Park Blvd., 6-8:30 p.m.

, 1324 College Park Blvd., 6-8:30 p.m. Cypress Point , Smith Cove Circle and Cypress Point Way, 6-7:30 p.m.

, Smith Cove Circle and Cypress Point Way, 6-7:30 p.m. Eastwind Apartments , 1997 Eastwood Villa Lane, 4-6 p.m.

, 1997 Eastwood Villa Lane, 4-6 p.m. Fairfield Forest , 5380 Hargrove Blvd., 5-7 p.m.

, 5380 Hargrove Blvd., 5-7 p.m. Great Neck Meadows , 912 Tigertail Road, 6-8 p.m.

, 912 Tigertail Road, 6-8 p.m. Green Run Homes Association , 1248 Green Garden Circle, 3:30-8 p.m.

, 1248 Green Garden Circle, 3:30-8 p.m. Haygood Point 4644 Chippendale Court, 4:30-8 p.m. 4820 Haygood Point Road, 6-8 p.m.

Kings Grant , 157 Morrison Ave., 5-7 p.m.

, 157 Morrison Ave., 5-7 p.m. Lake Christopher , 1536 Lake Christopher Drive, 6-8 p.m.

, 1536 Lake Christopher Drive, 6-8 p.m. Lake Smith Terrace 4704 E Chippenham Road, 6-9 p.m. 4657 Copperfield Road, 7-8 p.m. 1324 Five Forks Road, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Landstown Lakes, 1904 Haverhill Court and 3012 Glastonbury Drive, 5-8 p.m.

1904 Haverhill Court and 3012 Glastonbury Drive, 5-8 p.m. Pembroke Meadows , 4292 Pembroke Blvd., 6-9 p.m.

, 4292 Pembroke Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Princess Anne Quarter , 2360 Fenwick Way, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

, 2360 Fenwick Way, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Resort Beach Civic League with ViBe Creative District (ViBe Park), 1800 Cypress Ave., 6 p.m.

(ViBe Park), 1800 Cypress Ave., 6 p.m. Ridgley Manor , 12668 Lambeth Lane, 6-8 p.m.

, 12668 Lambeth Lane, 6-8 p.m. Scarborough Square , 1225 Warwick Drive, 6-8 p.m.

, 1225 Warwick Drive, 6-8 p.m. Spence Crossing , 4201 Beckenham Blvd., 7:30-9:30 p.m.

, 4201 Beckenham Blvd., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wolfsnare Plantation (Wolfsnare Park), 2401 Plantation Drive, 5-8 p.m.

We look forward to seeing you on Aug. 4!



