Virginia Beach Prepares 2026 Hurricane Season

Atlantic hurricane season is June 1-Nov. 30. Learn how the city prepares and how you can be ready.

With the Atlantic hurricane season starting on June 1, the Virginia Beach Emergency Management Department (VBEM) joined other staff in the region and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for a kickoff meeting on May 20.

In addition to hearing the 2026 season forecast, Virginia Beach staff were able to strengthen relationships with other Hampton Roads and state officials who they would work with to share information and resources if a hurricane were to affect the area.

The meeting was just one part of VBEM’s year-round work to help reduce the impacts to Virginia Beach from potential hurricanes, as well as other disasters, whether they are human-made, natural or technological.

VBEM has worked with City leadership to establish response plans for managing emergency situations of all sizes. This Emergency Operations Plan assigns major roles and responsibilities to departments and agencies and establishes priorities. City departments and agencies work to regularly update the plan, as well as train and exercise with it.

City leaders are committed to working together to prevent and mitigate against, prepare for, respond to and recover from emergencies in our community, as well as working with local and regional, state and federal partners.

In addition, each department of the City has established emergency plans for chain of command, responsibilities and the ability to use all facilities, equipment, staff and other resources to minimize or prevent damage to persons and property, to restore government services and public utilities necessary for public health, safety and welfare.

Another part of making sure the City is keeping residents informed and helping them prepare. Learn more below, and reach out to VBEM to request additional resources.

Hurricane Preparedness Resources and Tips

Now is the time to make sure that you, your family and your businesses are prepared for potential impacts of a hurricane, which could include losing access to food, water, electricity, cell phone service or other services.

The City of Virginia Beach has resources and tips to help make sure you are prepared:

Make a Plan

A free, fillable emergency preparedness plan template is available for residents. Use this template to create a personalized emergency preparedness plan for you and your family.

Build a Kit

Assemble an emergency kit with essential supplies to sustain you and your family for at least 72 hours. To help you build an effective emergency kit, how many to make, and where to store them, VirginiaBeach.gov/ReadyVB has several tips and resources.

Don’t forget to add your pets into your family’s emergency preparations and evacuation plans! Follow these tips to prepare your pets for disasters.