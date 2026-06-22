Virginia Beach Public Library Moves to Cashless Payments Starting July 1

Shift reflects declining cash use and supports smoother service.

Starting July 1, 2026, Virginia Beach Public Library is upgrading to a fully digital payment model to make payments quicker and easier.

Payments for lost or damaged items, meeting rooms, some print jobs and other fees will be accepted by card only.



Provisions will be made for library cardholders with small print jobs, and additional pages can be paid for with a credit or debit card.

Cash, checks and money orders will continue to be accepted at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library only. Customers may continue to use cash for Friends of the Library purchases as well.

VBPL’s goal is to maintain services that are easy to use and accessible for all patrons. Anyone with questions is encouraged to speak with staff at their local branch or call 757‑385‑0150 for more information.

