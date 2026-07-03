Virginia Beach Public Utilities Addresses Higher-Than-Normal Water Use

A new approach is improving how the City responds to unexpected water-usage trends.

Virginia Beach Public Utilities receives dozens of calls from residents each week with questions about increased water usage on their City Services bills. Recognizing an opportunity to better support residents, Public Utilities employee Pamela Gray developed a new initiative to help residents avoid unexpectedly high-water consumption caused by unexplained usage or leaks.

Proactive Outreach

What is the new initiative?

The department began proactively calling customers experiencing significantly higher-than-usual water use for their household in August 2025.

“If it’s a huge spike in consumption and it’s not normally seasonal for them, then we would definitely extend that courtesy call out to the customer to find out what’s going on,” said Gray, a senior utility account representative.

After reviewing the account and detecting a trend, a Public Utilities representative asks the customer the following questions to determine why the spike occurred:

Have you noticed any plumbing issues?

Are you doing any renovations?

Could there be another explanation for your higher-than-normal usage, such as filling a pool or increased watering during hotter temperatures?

After speaking with the customer, the team decides whether a meter inspection is needed and provides general tips to the customer on checking their toilets for leaks.

Customers who find and repair a plumbing leak may qualify for an adjustment to their bill for a portion of the wasted water. For a repaired leak, customers can request a bill adjustment online at VirginiaBeach.gov/PUOnlineServices or by phone at 757-385-4631.

Why was the initiative created?

The initiative was created after Gray saw how often the customer service team assisted residents with high consumption concerns each day. With her customer service background, she recognized an opportunity for the Billing Exceptions team to reach residents earlier, before the issue became a larger billing problem. Gray initiated the idea herself and worked with her supervisor to put the new approach into practice.

Common Water Leaks and Causes

Many of the leaks homeowners deal with come from everyday fixtures like faucets and toilets. These leaks often start small but can waste a surprising amount of water over time. Understanding what usually causes them makes it easier to figure out what’s going on when you notice a drip or running water.

Typical causes of these leaks:

Dripping faucets usually are caused by a worn washer or a loose/worn O‑ring, especially if the leak is near the handle.

Toilet leaks may result from a faulty flapper valve or a worn fill valve. These leaks can sometimes be identified by hearing the toilet running when not in use.

Public Utilities explained that a leaking toilet is the most likely culprit for a leak.

Finding and fixing leaks is important to save water and prevent larger than normal bills.

Tests, Tips and Reminders

To help residents check for possible water leaks, Public Utilities staff often walk customers through a simple toilet dye test.

Steps to conduct a toilet dye test:

Drop a few drops of dye or food coloring into the toilet tank.

Wait 15 minutes without flushing.

Check the bowl for any color.

If dye appears in the bowl, it suggests that water may be seeping from the tank into the bowl.

Residents should turn off the fixture at the wall until repairs can be made. Most toilet leaks can be resolved with a do-it-yourself flapper replacement. The parts are inexpensive and available at any hardware store. Customers should determine their toilet model or flapper size to ensure they purchase the correct part.

Some fluctuations in water use can occur naturally due to the meter reading process, variations in days of service included in the billing process, and seasonal increases that most households experience during hot weather. Customers who notice a change that seems unusual for their household should contact Public Utilities first at 757-385-4631 before hiring someone to assist.

This initiative reflects the City’s commitment to helping residents stay informed about their water use and address issues early before they become costly. For more information, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/HighBill.