Virginia Beach Receives National Recognition for Preservation Efforts

An updated plan and nominations of historic places are among accomplishments.

The 2023 Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Plan and numerous successful National Register of Historic Places nominations helped Virginia Beach recently win national recognition.

The National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (NAPC) recognized the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission for excellence in the category of best practices in identification and registration.

The 2024 Commission Excellence Honorable Mention Award was accepted on behalf of the commission by Department of Planning staff members Mark Reed and Elizabeth Nowak, who attended the August conference in West Palm Beach and led a session on identifying, engaging and recognizing underrepresented communities.

The Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission is a City Council-appointed body that advises Council on issues related to historic resources. They seek to preserve, protect and maintain the historic integrity of Virginia Beach and the former Princess Anne County through a program of advocacy and increased public awareness and involvement.

NAPC’s forum is the only national conference focused on the issues facing local historic preservation boards and commissions. Founded in 1983, NAPC’s mission is to help build strong local preservation programs and leaders through education, training and advocacy.