Virginia Beach Recognizes Historic African American Communities with New Neighborhood Signs

The first of four signs will be dedicated this Sunday, Nov. 17.

Spearheaded by Councilmember Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, the City has instituted a program to install signs recognizing the rich history of the city’s 14 historic African American neighborhoods.

Councilmember Dr. Ross-Hammond observed that many long-standing African American neighborhoods lacked entrance signs designating their name and location. Concerned that the history of these neighborhoods could be forgotten by younger generations, she championed the sign program as a way of preserving their past and recognizing these neighborhoods as examples of Black economic self-empowerment.

“This isn’t just Black history,” explains Ross-Hammond. “It’s American history. These neighborhoods played an integral role in the foundation of our city. These communities and the people who lived there over the years made a tremendous impact on Virginia Beach and beyond, from music and fashion icon Pharell Williams to State Senator Aaron Rouse.”

At the end of fiscal year 2023-24 through budget reconciliation, each council member received a $150,000 budget to use at his or her discretion for a project in their district. Ross-Hammond elected to use her funds not just for District 4, but to benefit historic African American communities throughout the city. Her hope is that the program helps to preserve the past, while also recognizing the resilience of these neighborhoods and their residents.

Signs of History

Signs at the threshold of four communities – Beechwood, Burton Station, New Light, and Queen City – are under construction. Plans call for additional funding in future budget cycles to construct or improve signs at all 14 historic African American neighborhoods in Virginia Beach.

The signs have a brick base and two columns flanking a concrete face. Each displays the name of the neighborhood and beneath it the words, “An African American Historic Community.” Both are spelled out in oil-rubbed bronze lettering.

The sign at the Beechwood community is located at the corner of Pleasure House Road and First Court Road next to Morning Star Baptist Church. It will be unveiled at 12:45 p.m., Nov. 17, in a dedication ceremony with expected participation by City officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer and Ross-Hammond.

Sign dedication ceremonies also are planned for the following, with dates and times soon to be finalized:

A sign at the Burton Station neighborhood is located at the corner of Burton Station Road and Northampton Boulevard.

A sign for the New Light community is located on Indian River Road just past Regent University near the intersection of Church Street and next to New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church.

A sign at Queen City is located at the corner of at Tamer Avenue and Queen City Road.

Background

The latter part of the 19th and early half of the 20th centuries – between Reconstruction and the Civil Rights movement – was a pivotal time that shaped Black Americans’ identity and cultural impact in both the United States and Virginia. In response to social inequality and discriminatory laws during that period, Virginia Beach’s historic African American neighborhoods were established to provide a sanctuary that fostered a sense of belonging, offered a means to build wealth, and served as a safe space to celebrate Black culture.

These communities were significantly affected by post-Civil War Reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, voter suppression, the Civil Rights movement, and limited access to municipal services – events that impacted both individual livelihoods and the fate of the neighborhoods.

For more information about each of the 14 neighborhoods and updates on the sign installations, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/HistoricNeighborhoods.

