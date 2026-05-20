Virginia Beach Remembers Those Who Gave Their All

Honor fallen service members at Tidewater Veterans Memorial during annual ceremony May 25.

Each year, the Tidewater Veterans Memorial is the site of a formal ceremony on Memorial Day to honor and pay tribute to fallen members of the U.S. armed forces. The community is invited to join Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer, the Mayor’s Committee for Veterans, local veterans’ organizations and military commands at the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25.

The ceremony starts at noon at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial, 1000 19th St., across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center. It is free and open to the public. The event also will be livestreamed on the City’s website and Facebook page.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony is moved to inside the Convention Center. The determination on change of location is made on the Friday before the ceremony and will be shared on the City’s Facebook page and on the Mayor’s Committee for Veterans webpage.

The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Honor Guard Unit – Rifle Team and Color Guard will provide a 21-gun salute as part of the outdoor ceremony. It will also feature music from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, a reading of honored veteran names and remarks from distinguished guests including Brig. Gen. Catherine Jumper, U. S. Air Force assistant adjutant general – Air, Virginia National Guard, who will deliver the keynote address.

Military commands and organizations are invited to bring wreaths to place at the memorial during the formal ceremony on behalf of their organization. Attendees may place a provided American flag around the base of the memorial to honor a relative or friend. Those placing flags or wreaths are asked to arrive by 11:15 a.m. to check in.

The Virginia Beach Mayor’s Committee for Veterans is tasked with planning and producing the annual ceremony. “It is very gratifying to see the faces of appreciative people after the ceremony and know that you helped to make it happen,” said Virgil Hart, chairman of the committee.

As a reminder, most City of Virginia Beach offices and state agencies will be closed May 25 in observance of the holiday. Some facilities have alternate schedules. For the complete schedule, visit VirginiaBeach.gov.



