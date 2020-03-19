Virginia Beach: Reporting NON-emergency crime
In the spirit of social distancing, the Virginia Beach Police Department is urging residents to use an online system to notify police of non-emergency crimes.
You can file Non-emergency crimes two ways:
1) Call 385-5000 and request non-emergency police services. You will speak to a Crime Reporting Officer, who will ask you questions pertaining to the crime.
2) Online reporting for the following crimes can be submitted via : https://eprodmz.vbgov.com/MainUI/submissions/SubmissionsMain.aspx
1. Larceny from vehicle – Property taken from a vehicle with a total value less than $500
2. Larceny – Property taken from a location other than a vehicle with a total value less than $500 (Include gas drive offs in this category)
3. Destruction of private property
4. Obscene Phone Call/Communication
5. Annoying Phone Calls/Harassing Communication
For emergencies, a crime in progress, or any incident in which someone was injured, please call 911