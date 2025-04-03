Virginia Beach Residents Invited to Provide Input to City Council

On April 1, 2025, the Virginia Beach City Council directed City staff to prepare a resolution for a public hearing and vote on a potential city charter change referendum related to the way in which Virginia Beach residents select their City Council members.

On May 6, 2025, City Council will vote on whether to add this referendum question to the November 2025 ballot and have requested that residents provide their feedback prior to the vote. Below is the proposed referendum question:

Should the method of City Council elections set forth in the Virginia Beach City Charter be changed from a “modified 7-3-1” system to a “10-1” system?

A “yes” vote means you support the “10-1” system, which was used in the 2022 and 2024 City Council elections. In the 10-1 system the City is divided into 10 districts, and the voters of each district elect a single council member with the mayor elected at-large (citywide).

A “no” vote means you support the “modified 7-3-1” system described in the current City charter as modified by a general law change that occurred in 2021. In the “modified 7-3-1” system the city is divided into 7 council districts and the voters of each district elect a single council member, with three other council members and the mayor elected at-large (citywide).

Voice Your Opinion Now

There are a variety of ways Virginia Beach residents can offer feedback on whether or not Council should move forward to add a referendum question to the November ballot: