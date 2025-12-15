Helpful Hints Local 

Virginia Beach Residents Urged to Prevent Frozen Pipe Costs

HRMessenger Staff

Virginia Beach Public Utilities urges homeowners to protect their water pipes against freezing temperatures.

Following these simple tips could prevent costly repairs and messy clean-ups due to water damage from burst pipes.

When Freezing Temps Are Predicted 

  • Since moving water is less likely to freeze, allow a steady drip of cold water to flow from the highest faucet in your home.
  • Keep your thermostat at the same temperature both day and night, so that pipes stay warm as the outside temperature dips overnight.
  • Open cabinet doors to allow heat to reach exposed pipes under sinks.  

Before Going Out of Town 

  • Shut off and drain the water system. Be aware that if you have a fire protection sprinkler system in your house, it may be deactivated when you shut off the water. 
  • Set your thermostat no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit. 
  • Have a friend or neighbor check on your home daily.​ ​ 

If Your Pipes Do Freeze 

  • Turn your water off at the private water shut-off valve. Likely locations of the private water shut-off valve include: 
    • On the wall of your garage. 
    • Near your water heater. 
    • In a bathroom vanity cabinet. 
    • Under the kitchen sink. 
    • In a closet near the front entrance of your home. 
  • Never try to thaw frozen pipes with an open flame or any electrical appliance. It’s dangerous and could damage your pipes. 
  • Be prepared for possible leaks as the pipes thaw. 

If your pipe bursts during normal working hours, please call Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-385-4171. Please call 311 if your pipe bursts after-hours, on weekends or holidays.  