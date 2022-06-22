Virginia Beach Seeking Community Input for 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update

By: City of Virginia Beach

Survey is online through Sept. 1

​The City of Virginia Beach is updating the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and wants resident and stakeholder input on priorities and goals for the City’s growth and development over the decades to come.



A survey is available online through Sept. 1 to allow citizens to share their vision for the City’s future. It can be accessed by visiting www.SpeakUpVB.com. Responses will be used to establish the community’s desired future and to guide strategic planning for other City services.



The Comprehensive Plan is a guide created using the vision, values and expectations of community members to help maintain economic, social and environmental resilience. It presents a vision for the future, with long-range goals and objectives for all activities that affect the local government.



In 2019, the City kicked off the public engagement phase of the Comprehensive Plan update. The project was put on hold due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Planning Department is seeking community feedback to build off the 2019 survey and help better understand the current needs of the residents of Virginia Beach. Survey responses will be completely confidential and anonymous.



Help spread the word about the survey to ensure that everyone is part of the planning process. For more information on the Comprehensive Plan, visit VBgov.com/compplan or contact Hank Morrison at 757-385-4319, jmorrison@vbgov.com.