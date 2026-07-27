Virginia Beach Seeks Input on Future of 2200 Parks

Residents can provide input on the former Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art site at July 27 event.

The Mayor’s 2200 Parks Avenue Advisory Panel invites Virginia Beach residents to participate in a community listening session on the future of 2200 Parks Ave., the former Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) property. The event will be 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at 2200 Parks Ave. It is free and open to the public.

Residents are encouraged to attend the interactive, open-house meeting to learn more about the property and share their perspectives. Community input will help inform future discussions about the property.

About the Panel

Following the relocation of the Virginia MOCA to its new campus, the City of Virginia Beach is exploring the future of the 2200 Parks Ave. property. To help inform future discussions, Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer has convened the Mayor’s 2200 Parks Avenue Advisory Panel and is engaging the community to better understand the values, priorities and opportunities that are most important to residents and stakeholders. Learn more about the panel, including background information, the project timeline and more online.