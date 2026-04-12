Since January, Public Works crews have repaired more than 4,083 potholes. Your reports help keep our streets smooth and safe.

As spring settles in with longer days and warmer weather, it also reveals the less pleasant aftermath of winter: potholes. This year’s wet and chilly conditions were especially tough on pavement, and it shows.

Residents have been submitting an average of 10 pothole reports per day since the last snowfall — and including reports from City staff and Public Works crews, that number jumps to more than 17 each day.

The upside? It’s quick and simple to let us know when you spot one. Here’s how:

When reporting, share the exact address if possible. If not, the street name and nearest cross street are just as helpful. Crews typically respond within 72 hours.