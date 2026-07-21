Virginia Beach Speakers Bureau Provides Staff Experts

Groups can request a speaker on City topics year-round free of charge.

Civic leagues have learned about real estate assessments, stormwater, traffic engineering, the City’s services for seniors and mobile apps. Other groups have found out about emergency preparedness, nature-based programs, and how to provide input on City issues. These are just a few of the topics covered in the first year of the Virginia Beach Speakers Bureau.

Speakers Bureau

Since launching in March 2025, Virginia Beach staff members have shared their expertise and knowledge with about 18 different groups in 27 presentations through the Virginia Beach Speakers Bureau.

Civic and community groups of all sizes can request staff experts on a wide range of topics by completing the request form.

Group organizers are asked to provide feedback after the speech through a short online survey. Of the completed surveys, 100 percent “highly agreed” that the speakers were informative and engaging and that the information presented was appropriate and useful to the audience.

“The presenters from all of the City of Virginia Beach departments that we have hosted are talented and knowledgeable,” one of the organizers wrote. “I want to thank the City for providing this resource.”

Requesting a Speaker

The Speakers Bureau is designed to help Virginia Beach residents and businesses learn more about the City’s organization, operations, staff and issues.

Staff members of the Public Engagement Division of the Communications Office work with the organizers to help select a suitable topic and speaker and make all logistical arrangements for the speaker to attend the group’s meeting in person.

Rotating lists of topics for presentations are now available and are listed at VirginiaBeach.gov/SpeakersBureau. If your group is interested in learning more about a topic that is not listed, staff will work with you to determine whether a Virginia Beach staff member is available.

The City’s Public Engagement staff will provide additional information to the organizers to help promote the speech, including a photo and biography of the staff expert who will speak.