Virginia Beach Spring Renewal Begins at Pleasure House Point

Learn how spring is transforming the restoration site and supporting long‑term ecological goals.

Spring is bringing fresh momentum to the Pleasure House Point Wetlands Restoration Area, as it enters its first full growing season. Early green shoots are visible across the marsh, and more growth is expected as temperatures continue to rise. Last fall, crews planted hundreds of thousands of native wetland grasses at the site including:

Saltmarsh cordgrass

Salt meadow hay

Switchgrass

In addition, more than 700 trees were planted, including 337 live oaks and 190 water oaks. Together, these plantings will help stabilize the wetlands, filter stormwater and expand habitat for the many species that rely on healthy coastal ecosystems. City staff will continue to inspect the site regularly and will adjust or add plantings if needed.

All trails are open to the public. The irrigation system is back on for the growing season, giving young plants the extra help they need to take hold. Perimeter improvements, including pavement and drainage work, were completed last winter and the protective chain‑link fence will remain in place for about another year to help the new vegetation mature.

Why This Project Matters

Tidal wetlands restoration plays an important role beyond the visible landscape changes. By converting eight acres of partially wooded land back into tidal wetlands, the project helps rebuild a natural system that filters pollution, supports wildlife, improves flood protection and strengthens the overall health of the Lynnhaven River watershed.

In simple terms, this restoration project also creates a sustainable “bank” of tidal wetland credits that the City can use to offset unavoidable impacts from future public projects, such as dredging, flood protection work or and roadway improvements. This approach allows the City to meet regulatory requirements while ensuring natural resources are protected and replenished.

How We Got Here

Pleasure House Point has a long history shaped by both natural forces and human activity. Until the 1970’s, the area supported broad, healthy wetlands. Then it served as a dredge spoils disposal site, and more than a million cubic yards of dredge material was placed there, raising the ground level and filling the original marsh.

The site remained largely undisturbed until decades later when, in 2012, the property was permanently preserved through a partnership between the Trust for Public Land, the City of Virginia Beach and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. A conservation easement now protects more than 80 acres of the site from ever being developed.

Today’s restoration work marks a meaningful step in returning the wetlands to their original natural landscape. And with long‑term monitoring and maintenance in place, Pleasure House Point is on a path toward becoming a thriving natural area for generations to come.