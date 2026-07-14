Virginia Beach Styrofoam Ban Now in Effect for Vendors

Foam food containers are no longer permitted as of July 1; Vendors may apply for exemption.



Restaurants, cafés, food trucks and other food service businesses in Virginia Beach should be aware that Virginia’s statewide ban on expanded polystyrene (EPS), commonly known as Styrofoam® food containers, is now fully in effect.

The legislation was adopted by the Virginia General Assembly in 2021 and implemented in two phases. Food vendors with 20 or more locations were required to discontinue the use of the foam food containers by July 1, 2025. Beginning July 1, 2026, the requirement now applies to all remaining food vendors throughout the Commonwealth.

At a Glance

Effective Date: July 1, 2026

July 1, 2026 Who Is Affected: All Virginia food vendors serving prepared, ready-to-eat food

All Virginia food vendors serving prepared, ready-to-eat food What’s Included: Expanded polystyrene plates, bowls, trays, cups and hinged takeout containers

Expanded polystyrene plates, bowls, trays, cups and hinged takeout containers Need an Exemption? Businesses experiencing an economic hardship may apply for an annual exemption through the City of Virginia Beach at VirginiaBeach.gov/EPSban.

Statewide Ban on Styrofoam®

Who is affected?

The law applies to food vendors that prepare or serve ready-to-eat food, including:

Restaurants

Cafés and coffee shops

Delis

Supermarkets

Food trucks

Caterers

Schools, colleges and universities

Government food service programs

The ban applies to foam plates, bowls, trays, cups and hinged takeout containers used to serve prepared food. It does not apply to packaging for raw or unprepared foods or to foam products used for shipping, such as coolers.

Why was the law enacted?

Expanded polystyrene is one of the most common forms of litter found along Virginia’s coastlines and waterways. Because it is not biodegradable and can remain in the environment for hundreds of years, the Virginia General Assembly enacted this legislation to reduce litter, protect natural resources and support cleaner communities throughout the Commonwealth.

Economic Hardship Exemption

State law allows food vendors experiencing economic hardship to apply for an annual exemption through the local government where the business is located. In Virginia Beach, businesses must submit a separate application for each location. Apply online at VirginiaBeach.gov/EPSban.

Resources

The City of Virginia Beach is committed to helping our local business community understand and comply with Virginia’s statewide requirements. Businesses are encouraged to review available guidance, approved alternative food service products and educational materials provided by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and askHRgreen.org.

Questions regarding local implementation or requests for an economic hardship exemption may be directed through the City’s exemption process. Suspected violations of the state law may be reported to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality by emailing VA-landr@deq.virginia.gov.

By working together to comply with Virginia’s expanded polystyrene ban, we can help protect our beaches, waterways and environment while supporting a vibrant and sustainable resort community for residents, businesses and visitors alike.