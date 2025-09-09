Virginia Beach to Present 2040 Plan Draft September

After numerous public meetings, online surveys and stakeholder workshops since July 2023, the City’s Comprehensive Planning team is ready to share its draft 2040 Comprehensive Plan (Comp Plan) — the guiding document that will shape how Virginia Beach should grow and develop over the next 20 years and beyond.

As we enter the final stages, we want to know: Did we get your priorities right? What are we missing? Your voice is important.

How did we get here?

The City’s Comprehensive Planning Team and its consultant conducted a multi-phased, multi-year community input gathering process to identify themes, priorities and proposed policies for the updated Comp Plan, which included:

More than 80 stakeholder meetings

Three SpeakUpVB.com surveys

10 focus group meetings

Nine open-house-style public meetings

Seven Planning Commission workshops

“Resident and stakeholder input on their vision for Virginia Beach’s future has been crucial in drafting the 2040 Comprehensive Plan,” said Hank Morrison, Comprehensive Planning administrator. “At this stage, we’re seeking confirmation from the public that this final draft of the plan reflects community priorities communicated during the public input stage of the plan’s development. For instance, the Green Line continues to be a key concern for the community, which is why the 2040 Comp Plan prioritizes keeping it in the same location. And although there is development south of the Green Line such as the Municipal Center, higher density development will be focused north of the Green Line.”

Provide your input

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend one of two public meetings, where Comp Plan staff and our consultant will share the draft plan and answer questions:

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 6-8 p.m., Virginia Beach Convention Center, Suite 2, 1000 19th St.

Thursday, Sept. 18, 6-8 p.m., Municipal Center, Building 19, 2416 Courthouse Drive

Residents unable to attend an in-person public meeting can send comments to the Comprehensive Planning Team through Oct. 30 at CompPlan@VBgov.com. For questions about the Comp Plan, call 757-385-4319.