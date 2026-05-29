Virginia Beach Upcoming Deadline for 2026 Tax Payments

Personal property and real estate taxes are due June 5.

In preparation for the June 5 due date, be sure to review your tax bills, which contain a breakdown of the amounts due for any personal property or real estate taxes. Verify that the information is correct, including the valuation of your property and any relief or exemptions you may be eligible to receive.

If you have not received a bill, please contact the City Treasurer’s Office as soon as possible at 757-385-4445.

If you have questions about the assessed value of your real estate asset or your personal property, please contact the Real Estate Assessor’s Office for real estate, or please contact the Commissioner of the Revenue for personal property and all other assessments.

Ways to Pay

The City Treasurer’s Office offers multiple methods of payment including in-person, online, by mail, or by phone. Mailed payments must be postmarked by the June 5 due date to be considered on time.

Please note that a 2.5% service fee will be applied to all credit/debit card transactions.

Exemptions and Relief Programs

The Commissioner of the Revenue offers several tax relief programs for qualifying residents including:

Senior or disabled citizens

Disabled veterans

Surviving spouses of a member of the armed forces killed in action

Surviving spouses of certain individuals killed in the line of duty

Applications for relief on 2027 tax bills are normally accepted through June 30, 2026, however, the Commissioner has extended this deadline to July 31, 2026. First-time applicants must make an appointment with the Commissioner of the Revenue by calling 757-385-4385.

Payment Options

Partial payments are accepted and encouraged by the City Treasurer if you are not able to pay your bill in full by the due date. However, any remaining balance due after the grace period will be assessed with a penalty of 10% of the remaining amount or $10, whichever is greater, but not to exceed the amount of the bill plus interest at 9.6% per year.

If your bill is covered by bankruptcy, please email the City Treasurer’s Office at VBBK4you@vbgov.com with your case number so it can be notated on your account.

