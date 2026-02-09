Virginia Beach Violent Crime Reaches Five-Year Low

Virginia Beach is officially seeing its safest period in half a decade.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul W. Neudigate briefed City Council on Feb. 3on the 2025 crime stats, and the numbers tell a story of incredible resilience. Despite facing staffing shortages and the heartbreaking loss of two officers, the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) managed to drive crime rates down substantially across the board.

Violent Crime: A Record-Breaking Decline

For the second year in a row, violent crime in our city has plummeted. After a massive 20% drop in 2024, the department secured another 6.7% reduction this past year.

The Big Picture: Since 2023, violent crime has decreased a staggering 27% .

Since 2023, violent crime has decreased a staggering . The Stats: Only 419 violent crime offenses were reported in 2025, the lowest number in five years.

Only 419 violent crime offenses were reported in 2025, the lowest number in five years. Context: Violent incidents made up less than 6% of all Part I crimes, which include homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

Protecting Your Property

It’s not just violent crime that’s down. Property crimes have hit a five-year low as well, reducing 11.4% since 2024. The VBPD saw asignificant decline in property crimes affecting our local businesses and residents.

Commercial Burglaries: Down 37%

Down 37% Residential Burglaries: Down 29%

Down 29% Motor Vehicle Theft: Down 12% (and down a huge 52% since 2022)

Down 12% (and down a huge 52% since 2022) Theft from Vehicles: Down 34%

Investing in the Next Generation

Perhaps the most encouraging news involves our youth.

The city saw a 50% decrease in juvenile shooting victims and a 45% decrease in juvenile shooting suspects. These numbers highlight a turning point for community safety and the effectiveness of local outreach and enforcement.