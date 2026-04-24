Virginia Beach recognizes more than 10,000 volunteers who donate their time and talents during National Volunteer Week, April 19-25.

City of Virginia Beach volunteers are a dynamic force! They are enthusiastic, dedicated and driven by a genuine passion for strengthening our community. From sparking joy and supporting youth in Parks & Recreation’s Out-of-School Time programs to offering essential hygiene services at the Housing Resource Center, these volunteers bring heart, energy and impact to every corner of the city.

Volunteer Service for FY 2025

In honor of National Volunteer Week (and month), the City of Virginia Beach proudly celebrates the 10,883 incredible individuals who volunteered in FY 2025 and the extraordinary 798,959 hours they contributed. Their service represents an astounding $27.7 million in value to our community, equal to a 3-cent savings on the real estate tax rate.

Highlights for FY 2025 include:

1,148 Emergency Medical Services volunteers served 258,240 hours to help save lives.

Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers dedicated 5,072 hours to advocate for 150 abused children, helping 63 achieve home permanency.

200 volunteers removed 745 pounds of litter from our coastal areas during the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) with the Virginia Beach Clean Community Commission (VBCCC).

1,257 Parks & Recreation Adopt-A-Programs volunteers removed more than 24,500 pounds of trash and debris through 613 cleanups and 5,150 hours.

35 Agriculture and Natural Resources volunteers, including City staff, horticulture vocational students and master gardeners, removed 309 invasive plants — deepening their understanding of ecological restoration and strengthening our community’s commitment to environmental health.

The Office of Volunteer Resources’ annual report for FY 2025 provides even more statistical data on the value volunteerism brings to the City of Virginia Beach.

Founded in 1978, the City of Virginia Beach Office of Volunteer Resources and its volunteer program celebrates its 48th anniversary in 2026. The continued success of this program is a testament to the strong advocacy of volunteerism from leadership, talented volunteer resource managers, and the thousands of residents who dedicate their time to the City of Virginia Beach.

Volunteer today!

Virginia Beach has several opportunities for you to donate your talents, such as helping to bring excitement to parents and children with the Virginia Beach Public Library’s Summer Learning Adventure Program, and helping save lives as a skilled EMT with Emergency Medical Services. Learn more at VirginiaBeach.gov/Volunteer and view all the opportunities available.



