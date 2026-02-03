Virginia Beach Voter Registrar’s Office Moves Locations
New office opens to the public on Feb. 23.
The Voter Registrar’s Office is moving to a new location near Mount Trashmore Park at 500 Studio Drive, just off Independence Boulevard. The current offices at the Municipal Center will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, and remain closed on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 19 and 20, while the staff moves offices and equipment.
While the office is closed, residents can still register to vote by:
- Visiting Elections.Virginia.gov
- Visiting a local DMV office
- Collecting a paper application at these locations and returning it by mail or to the Registrar’s Office when open:
- Any Virginia Beach Public Library branch
- Any Virginia Beach community recreation center
- The City Treasurer’s Office
- The Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office
- The Clerk of Circuit Court
- The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
- The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services, when applying for benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
- Armed forces recruitment offices
- U.S. Post Offices
Voters can also view or update their registration online at Elections.Virginia.gov/Citizen-Portal.
Phone numbers, email addresses and operating hours for the office will remain the same.
- Phone number: 757-385-8683
- Email address: Voter@vbgov.com
- Office hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Parking for visitors is available in the parking lot in front of the building at 500 Studio Drive.