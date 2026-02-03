Virginia Beach Voter Registrar’s Office Moves Locations

New office opens to the public on Feb. 23.

The Voter Registrar’s Office is moving to a new location near Mount Trashmore Park at 500 Studio Drive, just off Independence Boulevard. The current offices at the Municipal Center will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, and remain closed on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 19 and 20, while the staff moves offices and equipment.

While the office is closed, residents can still register to vote by:

Visiting Elections.Virginia.gov

Visiting a local DMV office

Collecting a paper application at these locations and returning it by mail or to the Registrar’s Office when open: Any Virginia Beach Public Library branch Any Virginia Beach community recreation center The City Treasurer’s Office The Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office The Clerk of Circuit Court The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services, when applying for benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Armed forces recruitment offices U.S. Post Offices



Voters can also view or update their registration online at Elections.Virginia.gov/Citizen-Portal.

Phone numbers, email addresses and operating hours for the office will remain the same.

Phone number: 757-385-8683

Email address: Voter@vbgov.com

Office hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Parking for visitors is available in the parking lot in front of the building at 500 Studio Drive.