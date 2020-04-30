Virginia BeachCity Launches Eviction Prevention Program

To Assist Eligible Virginia Beach Renters Impacted by COVID-19

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

​A new program is available to prevent the eviction of eligible low- and moderate-income renters in Virginia Beach who have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19. The Virginia Beach Eviction Prevention Assistance program provides eligible households with short-term assistance towards rental arrears since April 1, 2020 and one month’s rent. Assistance is provided one time and payments are made directly to the landlord/property manager. The program does not provide mortgage assistance.

On April 28, the City Council voted to adopt an ordinance to appropriate more than $2 million in Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to help the community with housing and homelessness-related issues caused by COVID-19. A portion of the CARES Act funds will be used in this program for rent assistance to prevent evictions.

Eligibility Requirements for the Eviction Prevention Assistance Program:

Household’s total gross annual income cannot exceed 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), adjusted for family size, as established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), at the time of application (see chart below). From April 29 – May 15, priority will be given to households who have a gross annual income of 0-50% AMI.

# of Persons in Household 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 80% AMI $46,200 $52,800 $59,800 $66,000 $71,300 $76,600 $81,850 $87,150

Applicant must have a lease agreement in their name. Applicants who do not have a legitimate lease agreement in their name will not be approved for assistance. In addition, assistance is provided to a household. Multiple individuals within a household cannot be assisted.

The applicant’s inability to pay their rent must be due to the impact of COVID-19 that resulted in loss of job or significant reduction in work hours, or unemployment that occurred after March 1, 2020.

Rental property must be located in Virginia Beach and the applicant’s primary residence.

Applicant must have applied for, or in the process of, applying for unemployment benefits and must be able to provide supporting documentation.

Applicant must be able to meet basic needs once assistance is provided (e.g. food, utilities, etc.).

How to Apply

To start the application process, residents must complete a quick, online questionnaire at www.vbgov.com/evictionprevention to see if they meet the initial screening criteria. Full program details, terms and conditions are also available there. Residents who are unable to complete the online screening questionnaire should call (757) 385-5168 (or TTY: 757-711 Virginia Relay for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing).