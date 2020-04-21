Virginia Beach’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program Accepts New Applicants

​The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program continues to accept new applicants to apply for services. Remote WIC services are available for new families to enroll in the program. Appointments will be conducted over the phone.

The Virginia Beach WIC Program is a special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. WIC provides nutritious foods, nutrition education and breastfeeding support. It serves to safeguard the health of pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5. Participants also receive referrals to healthcare providers and other community agencies.

Eligible recipients will be able to spend WIC benefits on foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, dairy products and infant formula.

To be eligible for the WIC program, applicants must meet categorical, residential and income guidelines. Medicaid, SNAP, FAMIS, and Free and Reduced Lunch may adjunctively qualify families for the WIC program.

To apply, call your local WIC office:

Pembroke WIC Office: (757) 518-2789

Norfolk Avenue WIC Office: (757) 491-5183

Indian River WIC Office: (757) 424-9970

Oceana WIC Office: (757) 491-5928

For information about the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health WIC Program, please visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/virginia-beach/women-infants-and-children-wic or on Facebook at facebook.com/VirginiaBeachWIC.