Virginia Chamber Announces 2025 Legislative Award Recipients

Richmond, Virginia. – The Virginia Chamber of Commerce today announced its 2025 Legislative Awards, honoring members of the General Assembly whose leadership and policy efforts during the 2025 General Assembly session strengthened Virginia’s business and economic competitiveness.

The Virginia Chamber looks forward to continuing to work with these legislators, and the other members of the General Assembly, in the next General Assembly session to implement the priorities of Blueprint Virginia 2035. Developed with input from more than 10,000 Virginians across industries and regions, Blueprint Virginia 2035 identifies strategic policy recommendations to foster long-term economic growth. As the Blueprint advances toward its release on December 5 at the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade, these lawmakers have already championed policy efforts that align with its vision to sustain Virginia’s reputation as one of the top states for business.

“A thriving economy doesn’t happen by accident; it’s the result of intentional partnership and policy leadership,” said Keith Martin, Interim President and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to recognize legislators who understand what it takes to sustain a competitive economy and support prosperity across the Commonwealth. Their work helps ensure Virginia remains one of the top states in the nation for business.”

“As we prepare to launch Blueprint Virginia 2035, we are excited to work with legislators to foster a more competitive business climate,” said Linda Stanley, Chair of the Virginia Chamber Board. “Today, we recognize legislators who have demonstrated commitment to policies that support economic growth and we look forward to continuing to collaborate together.”

The Virginia Chamber recognized Delegate Cliff Hayes and Senator Mark Obenshain with the Legislator of the Year awards for their leadership during the 2025 General Assembly, and honored Senator David Marsden with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his longstanding service to the Commonwealth.

The following legislators were recognized with the Free Enterprise Award: