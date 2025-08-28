Virginia Chamber, Atlantic Union Bank Celebrate Women’s Forum

U.S. Congresswomen Kiggans and McClellan Deliver Impactful Keynote Speeches

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Chamber Foundation, in partnership with Atlantic Union Bank, proudly hosted nearly 300 people at the Inaugural Virginia Women’s Leadership Forum today at the Altria Theater in Richmond. The landmark event, held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., commemorated the 105th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment and honored the historic and ongoing contributions of women across the Commonwealth. The event featured many female Virginia Chamber Board members and hosted meaningful discussions around the importance of mentorship, balancing family and careers, and navigating male-dominated spaces.

Congresswomen Jennifer Kiggans (VA-2) and Jennifer McClellan (VA-4) delivered inspiring keynote speeches, sharing personal insights on leadership and civic responsibility.

“We need more women out there; serious women who can provide a good example of leadership,” said Congresswoman Jennifer Kiggans. “I want young women to be inspired that they can do this, too. It’s not always pretty, but you need tough skin.”

“First, figure out your passion and what will keep you motivated when you fail,” said Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan. “When you do fail, pick yourself up, brush yourself off, and run to the next goal.”

During the event, Jennifer Siciliano, Chief External Affairs Officer of UVA Health, who moderated the keynote speeches, also shared the exciting news that Forbes rated UVA Health as the number one employer for women among Virginia Health Systems and number seven among all Virginia employers.

Two engaging panel discussions energized the audience. “Pathways to the C-Suite: Women Leading at the Top” highlighted the journeys of Virginia’s top female business leaders, revealing strategies for overcoming barriers and achieving leadership excellence. Shortly thereafter, “Ideas and Enterprise: Women Leaders in the Small Business Economy” showcased the innovation, resilience, and growth of women-led small and mid-sized businesses throughout Virginia.



Attendees also participated in intimate breakout sessions to have candid conversations, peer mentorship, and concluded with group takeaways.



Visit vachamber.com to learn more about the organization’s other upcoming events, including the Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on International Trade on December 5, 2025, where the Blueprint Virginia 2035 – the Commonwealth’s next business-led strategic plan – will be presented to the first female Governor-elect.





