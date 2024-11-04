VIRGINIA CONGRESSMEN APPLAUD $380 MILLION IN INFLATION REDUCTION ACT FUNDING FOR PORT OF VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (D-VA-03) recently announced $380,000,000 in federal funding for the Port of Virginia to accelerate its plan to become carbon-neutral by 2040. Warner, Kaine, and Scott advocated for this funding and sent a letter of support for this grant. The funding was awarded through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Ports Program, which was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act that the members helped pass.

“The Port of Virginia is one of the largest and busiest ports on the eastern seaboard, and it’s critical to Virginia’s economy and offshore wind industry. As the Port of Virginia continues to grow thanks to investments we’re making, we must also ensure we’re reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which result in negative health and environmental impacts for our communities,” said the lawmakers. “That’s why we’re thrilled that this federal funding, which was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act we supported, will accelerate the Port’s efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and further cement Virginia’s place as a leader in clean energy.”

The Inflation Reduction Act made historic investments to support clean energy projects. It included clean energy tax credits that have incentivized a series of corporate investments in Virginia, including:

The recent announcement builds on other transformational investments made to the Port of Virginia by the Biden-Harris administration with the backing of Warner, Kaine, and Scott. That includes $225.4 million to fully fund the Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project, which will improve navigation and expand capacity by deepening and widening Norfolk Harbor’s shipping channels, allowing for two-way traffic in and out of the harbor. Of this amount, $141.7 million was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and $83.7 million was provided through the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill.

The Port also previously received $20 million in federal funding from the Department of Transportation for improvements to Portsmouth Marine Terminal that will allow it to serve as a staging area to support the manufacturing and movement of offshore wind goods to support the 2.6 gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial project and other commercial offshore wind projects up-and-down the East Coast. Warner, Kaine, and Scott led a Virginia Congressional Delegation letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in support of the Port’s application for that funding.

