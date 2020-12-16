Virginia Delegate Mamye BaCote passes away



Virginia Delegate Mayme BaCote Delegate Mamye Bacote with Newport News

Mayor McKinley L. Price and U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott (Courtesy of

Congressman Bobby Scott on Twitter). See attached photo.

HAMPTON, Virginia-Former Newport News Delegate, Mamye BaCote, passed away Monday, Dec 14, 2020.

She served on the Newport News City Council for seven years before being elected to the Virginia House of Delegates from 2003 to 2015. She also worked as an educator.

She was a strong influence within the community and brought her kindness, and grace to improve the lives of Virginians. She made a great impact in Newport News through her diligence and commitment to all of her constituents.

She was known for her groundbreaking moment as a student at Virginia Union University, staging a sit-in at an all-white lunchroom, bringing attention to the inequality of segregation.

Former colleagues Congressman Bobby Scott and Senator Mark Warner made statements about Delegate BaCote.

“This is a sad day for Newport News and the entire Hampton Roads community. I send my condolences to her family, friends, loved ones, and all of those positively impacted by her life,” said Bobby Scott.

“Mamye was a dear friend and trusted ally when I was Governor. She cared deeply about making sure every Virginian got a fair shot. Mamye was a champion for Virginians and I joined her friends, family, and everyone in Newport News and across the Commonwealth in mourning her loss,” said Mark Warner.

Mamye BaCote will be missed and never forgotten by the individuals she impacted.

