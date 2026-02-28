Virginia Delegate, U.S. Senators Release Iran War Statement

Statement From Delegate Sam Rasoul on U.S. and Israeli-backed Illegal Regime Change War with Iran

Roanoke, Va. –Virginia State Delegate Sam Rasoul issued the following statement on Donald Trump’s decision to join Israel in launching a regime change war with Iran:

“The United States has joined Israel in launching an unconstitutional and illegal regime change war with Iran that threatens our national security interests and makes a mockery of international law,” said Delegate Rasoul. “Over 50 Iranian school-children were killed in an airstrike this morning.”

“It is clear that Donald Trump wants to send American troops to die overseas to appease Benjamin Netanyahu. This attempt to topple the Iranian government does not have the support of the American people and will have disastrous consequences that will make those of our forever wars in Iraq and Afghanistan pale in comparison.

“Diplomacy was working until Donald Trump sabotaged the negotiations with Iran, just like when he tore up the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that was put together by President Obama. It is past time for Congress to pass the Khanna-Massie Iran War Powers Resolution, and the Kaine-Paul Iran War Powers Resolution, because the President does not have the authority to send our troops to war overseas without congressional authorization.

“Let us also be clear-eyed about the fact that the Democratic leadership in Washington showed weakness in the lead-up to this military action and is complicit in allowing Donald Trump to set us down this dangerous path.”

Senate Intel Vice Chair Warner Responds to Trump’s Military Action in Iran

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement on President Donald Trump’s announcement of wide-ranging military strikes inside Iran:

“Overnight, the president conducted expansive U.S. strikes – not limited to nuclear or missile infrastructure but extending to a broad set of targets, including senior Iranian leadership – marking a deeply consequential decision that risks pulling the United States into another broad conflict in the Middle East.

“Iran’s leadership has long supported terrorism across the region, undermined regional stability, continued to advance its nuclear ambitions, and brutally repressed its own people. But acknowledging those realities does not relieve any president of the responsibility to act within the law, with a clear strategy, and with Congress.

KAINE STATEMENT ON TRUMP’S ILLEGAL WAR WITH IRAN

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, released the following statement regarding the United States’ preemptive attack on Iran:

“Has President Trump learned nothing from decades of U.S. meddling in Iran and forever wars in the Middle East? Is he too mentally incapacitated to realize that we had a diplomatic agreement with Iran that was keeping its nuclear program in check, until he ripped it up during his first term?

“For months, I have raised hell about the fact that the American people want lower prices, not more war—especially wars that aren’t authorized by Congress, as required by the Constitution, and don’t have a clear objective. These strikes are a colossal mistake, and I pray they do not cost our sons and daughters in uniform and at embassies throughout the region their lives. The Senate should immediately return to session and vote on my War Powers Resolution to block the use of U.S. forces in hostilities against Iran. Every single Senator needs to go on the record about this dangerous, unnecessary, and idiotic action.”