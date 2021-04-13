Administration Coronavirus Events Health Helpful Hints Local 

Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Updates

·         All persons ages 16 and older who reside or work in Portsmouth are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 Vaccination.  A parent or adult must accompany anyone under the age of 18.  Individuals who want a vaccine should pre-register for an appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days a week.  Representatives are available in English and Spanish; translation is available in more than 100 languages; and, TTY dial 7-1-1. 

·         Reminder, the Portsmouth Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Sportsplex is for appointments/invitations, only.  No walk-ups.

·         April 13, 2021 Statement from Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula on Johnson and Johnson Vaccine:  https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news/statement-from-virginia-state-vaccination-coordinator-dr-danny-avula-on-pause-in-administration-of-johnson-and-johnson-vaccine/.

·         The Military Circle Mall FEMA-Supported Community Vaccination Center is now taking on-site registrations and walk-ups.  For more information, visit https://www.norfolk.gov/covid19vaccine

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering has announced the following lane closures during infrastructure work.

·         Lanier Crescent, between Hartford Street and Craig Street, will be closed through Thursday, April 15th, at 5 p.m.  A signed detour is in place for this 24-hour closure during water and sewer installation work.

·         Brookmere Lane at Summerset Drive will be closed from Wednesday, April 14th, at 7:30 a.m. until Friday, April 23rd, at 5 p.m. during repair work for the Department of Public Works.  Flaggers will direct traffic. 

·         Piedmont Avenue, between Jefferson Street and Watts Avenue, will be closed on Wednesday, April 14th, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.  Flaggers will direct traffic during work for the Department of Public Utilities.

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

VDOT Work Zone Customer Survey

VDOT is conducting a Virginia Work Zone Customer Survey and they need your feedback.  Survey questions include:  Was there enough notice before entering the work zone? Were you comfortable traveling through the zone?  To take the survey, here’s the link:  https://bit.ly/2NWOTuI.