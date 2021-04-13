Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Updates

· All persons ages 16 and older who reside or work in Portsmouth are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 Vaccination. A parent or adult must accompany anyone under the age of 18. Individuals who want a vaccine should pre-register for an appointment by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days a week. Representatives are available in English and Spanish; translation is available in more than 100 languages; and, TTY dial 7-1-1.

· Reminder, the Portsmouth Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at the Sportsplex is for appointments/invitations, only. No walk-ups.

· April 13, 2021 Statement from Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula on Johnson and Johnson Vaccine: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/news/statement-from-virginia-state-vaccination-coordinator-dr-danny-avula-on-pause-in-administration-of-johnson-and-johnson-vaccine/.

· The Military Circle Mall FEMA-Supported Community Vaccination Center is now taking on-site registrations and walk-ups. For more information, visit https://www.norfolk.gov/covid19vaccine.

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering has announced the following lane closures during infrastructure work.

· Lanier Crescent, between Hartford Street and Craig Street, will be closed through Thursday, April 15th, at 5 p.m. A signed detour is in place for this 24-hour closure during water and sewer installation work.

· Brookmere Lane at Summerset Drive will be closed from Wednesday, April 14th, at 7:30 a.m. until Friday, April 23rd, at 5 p.m. during repair work for the Department of Public Works. Flaggers will direct traffic.

· Piedmont Avenue, between Jefferson Street and Watts Avenue, will be closed on Wednesday, April 14th, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during work for the Department of Public Utilities.

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

VDOT Work Zone Customer Survey

VDOT is conducting a Virginia Work Zone Customer Survey and they need your feedback. Survey questions include: Was there enough notice before entering the work zone? Were you comfortable traveling through the zone? To take the survey, here’s the link: https://bit.ly/2NWOTuI.

