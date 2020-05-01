Virginia Department of Health Launches New ﻿ “COVID-19 & You” Web Page Tool

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has added a new consumer education and information topics tool to the COVID-19 web page. This new feature offers visitors a more interactive and personalized experience as they look for information regarding COVID-19.



Users can click through a list of the site’s most frequently searched items, everything from testing and prevention tips to travel and how you can help. Each listing links to pages with additional information and graphics. The VDH used short blocks of text and a large font so users of all ages and abilities can review the information they need.



Some links direct users to other websites, primarily the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. VDH subject matter experts regularly review the information for accuracy and readability.



For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia, visit the VDH coronavirus webpage at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.