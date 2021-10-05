Virginia Department of Health to Open Community Vaccination Center for Booster Shots Appointments being taken for the former Macy’s at Military Circle Mall

(RICHMOND, Va.)— Today, the Virginia Department Health (VDH) announced that a staterun Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) will open Saturday, October 9, at the former Macy’s Department Store location at Military Circle Mall (MCM) located at 880 N. Military Highway, Norfolk. Any Virginian 65 years and older, or those 18 and above who have underlying medical conditions or live or work in a high risk setting, and who received the second dose of their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 6 months or more ago are invited to make an appointment for a free booster vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, individuals who need to receive their first or second dose of any vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson), or those who are immunosuppressed and need a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine may also receive them at no cost at the Norfolk site. FREE COVID-19 Vaccinations: The former Macy’s location will be offering vaccination appointments from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Have vaccine questions or need help scheduling? Contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will also be accepted. Those who have an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time. Anyone who has received a prior COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccine card or their vaccine record with a QR code. If you need a copy of your vaccine record, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov. “Vaccination remains the best way to end the pandemic. Unvaccinated individuals are at the highest risk of severe illness and death due to COVID-19 and are urged to get their vaccine as soon as possible,” reports Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting District Director for Norfolk and Portsmouth Health Departments and VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner. Anyone 12 years or older who lives or works in Virginia is eligible to be vaccinated. Those under 18 years of age require the presence of a parent or guardian. To learn more about COVID19, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/. FREE COVID-19 Testing at the MCM will continue to be held Mondays from 2 to 6 p.m. Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Just walk right in. PCR testing only. Rapid testing is not available. ### NOTE: Members of the media are not permitted inside the CVCs when patients are present. Media may be allowed inside during press events or for tours before or after hours and must be escorted by a VDH designated Public Information Officer (PIO) or other approved staff members. Arrangements must be made 24 hours ahead of time with the Regional Public Information Officer, Larry Hill, at larry.hill@vdh.virginia.gov or the Norfolk Health Department PIO, Megan Shearin, at megan.shearin@vdh.virginia.gov. Members of the media may respectfully approach clinic patients outside of the clinic and talk to them if they provide consent. Media members who do not comply may be asked to leav