Virginia Education Secretary Visits Norfolk State, Outlines Plan

Norfolk State University hosted the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia’s (SCHEV) regularly scheduled meeting from March 16-17. During the two-day meeting, NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D., presented an overview of Norfolk State, highlighting our achievements, progress and challenges in the higher education space.

“We have been among the fortunate,” explained President Adams-Gaston. “We are not experiencing the cliff. We are experiencing the opposite. Students want to come here.”

She went on to say that Norfolk State was founded during a challenging time—in the midst of the Great Depression—as a way to provide youth in the region with a place to realize their dreams and to experience upward mobility. Today, she said that the University provides students with “intrusive help.” “We have had great success. Our students have to feel that they’re capable.”

Dr. Adams-Gaston discussed several ways the University delivers that help—through the first- and second-year experience programs, the Virginia College Affordability Network (VCAN) scholarship program, the 79% student-athlete graduation rate, among others. She especially homed in on her vision to have every student live on campus for two years, and while doing so, provide them with meaningful work experiences tied to specific outcomes that prepare them for the world of work.

The President also let the council know that 82% of Norfolk State’s in-state students remain in the Commonwealth after graduation, adding to the economy and that 59% of out-of-state students remain here as well.

SCHEV also heard from Virginia Secretary of Education Dr. Jeffery O. Smith, who is well-known throughout Hampton Roads. Dr. Smith, a first-generation college student and Virginia Union University graduate, led the Hampton School District for eight years and most recently served as the Executive Director and CEO of the Virginia Air and Space Science Center.

Dr. Smith outlined Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s educational agenda—Strengthening Virginia Schools Plan—which outlines her priorities for strengthening Virginia’s child care and early childhood education programs, K-12 schools and institutions of higher education.

Regarding higher education, Dr. Smith spoke about affordability, whether there is a way to minimize college costs, and the number of years required to obtain a degree. Additionally, the Commonwealth would like to have robust data on graduates’ return on investment and upward mobility, and for institutions to provide ongoing support to their graduates.

“The landscape around higher education is changing and facing more challenges. I’m confident that with our Governor’s leadership and vision, we will prevail,” he said. “Shame on us if we don’t move the needle forward.”