Virginia Energy Program Helps Residents Stay Warm This Winter

Income-eligible households can apply for home heating cost assistance through Nov. 14.

Applications are being accepted now through Nov. 14 for the Virginia Fuel Assistance Program, which helps residents offset heating fuel costs including connection fees, installation charges and furnace restarts. Applicants must be responsible for paying a heating bill and have a household income within established limits.

How to Apply

See if you qualify and apply online at CommonHelp.Virginia.gov or by calling 1-855-635-4370, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Paper applications, available in English and Spanish, may be completed and placed in the drop box at the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services (DHS), 3432 Virginia Beach Blvd.