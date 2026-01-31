Virginia Firms Go Global Through Trade Accelerator

Lauded International Trade Development Program Announces Latest Class of Virginia Businesses

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Abigail Spanberger today announced that 14 companies across the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP)’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program, and that 12 additional companies have joined the two-year program. VALET — which now has 439 graduated companies — assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

“On Day One as Governor, I directed multiple state agencies to help increase export opportunities across the Commonwealth as Virginia businesses continue to feel the impacts of the federal administration’s tariff policies. International trade has always been a key driver of Virginia’s economic growth, and expanding trade opportunities for the Commonwealth is critical for maintaining resiliency,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I’m proud to support the VALET program, which helps businesses of all sizes strengthen their international sales while reinforcing our long-term commitment to growing Virginia’s presence in global markets. Congratulations to this class of VALET graduates!”

“For more than two decades, the VALET program has delivered a strong ROI for the Commonwealth and equipped hundreds of Virginia companies to compete successfully in global markets,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “This nationally recognized initiative continues to reinforce Virginia’s position as a leader in international trade, while bolstering local economies across the Commonwealth.”

The graduating companies are:

Aery Aviation, LLC (City of Newport News)

Afton Scientific, LLC (Albemarle County)

AQ Transformer Solutions Inc. (Wythe County)

BluePrint Automation (Chesterfield County)

Damon Company (City of Salem)

DataXstream, LLC (James City County)

DZYNE Technologies (Fairfax County)

Fabritek Company, Inc. (City of Winchester)

Learning Tree International (Fairfax County)

Parsons Government Services (Fairfax County)

Regulus Global (City of Virginia Beach)

Universal Fibers (Washington County)

Vibrent Health (Fairfax County)

Yupo Corporation (City of Chesapeake)

VALET is a two-year international business acceleration program providing participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research. The program has a proven track record, generating an average increase of 78% in international sales for participating companies.

Currently, there are 56 companies participating in the VALET program, including the following 12 companies that joined in 2026:

Amadas Industries, Inc. (City of Suffolk)

American Wood Fibers (Smyth County)

BowerGroupAsia (City of Fairfax)

By Light Professional IT Services (Fairfax County)

FasTech LLC (City of Danville)

Greystone of Virginia, Inc. (James City County)

Info Gain Consulting (Fairfax County)

Northland Forest Products (Fluvanna County)

Springbok Analytics (City of Charlottesville)

Valkyrie Enterprises (City of Virginia Beach)

Virginia Distillery Company (Nelson County)

Zenith Aviation (City of Fredericksburg)

“VEDP is committed to strengthening Virginia’s position in the global marketplace,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “Our VALET program empowers Virginia companies to pursue international growth while boosting export sales and supporting job creation here at home. We look forward to the achievements these newly enrolled and recently graduated businesses will deliver.”

Virginia exports $75 billion in goods and services annually. VEDP International Trade supports 500 existing Virginia companies in their international business development efforts each year. Last year, these companies attributed $2.3 billion in international sales to VEDP’s assistance, and these sales supported over 20,900 jobs for Virginians. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling in the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering 120 countries.

VEDP was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 1995 to encourage, stimulate, and support the development and expansion of the economy of the Commonwealth. To accomplish its objectives of promoting economic expansion within the Commonwealth, VEDP focuses its efforts on business recruitment, expansion, and international trade development