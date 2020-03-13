Virginia Flood Awareness Week, March 8 to 14

Virginia’s second annual Flood Awareness Week is scheduled for March 8-14, 2020. For more information about Flood Awareness Week events and partner resources visit The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s website for more information on Flood Awareness Week.

Know Your Risk

Flooding is the most common and costly natural disaster, but most Virginians aren’t prepared. Finding out flood risk is as easy as entering an address on the Virginia Flood Risk Information System.

Floods aren’t limited to mapped flood risk areas. In fact, many of the 2,000 homes that were flooded in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew were outside the mapped floodplain. Also, hurricanes don’t just hit coastal Virginia. In 2018, hurricanes Florence and Michael tore through central and western areas of the state. During Hurricane Michael, the Dan River region alone suffered roughly $12.9 million in damages.

Flooding isn’t limited to hurricane season either. Anywhere it can rain, it can flood. As we move into winter, snow melt may also cause flooding. Make sure you’re prepared.

Get Flood Insurance

All homes have some flood risk yet only 3% of Virginians have flood insurance.

According to the National Flood Insurance Program, 1 inch of flooding can cause upwards of $25,000 in damages to a home. That’s a cost few Virginians can afford.

Homeowners and renters insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage. Because it takes 30 days for flood insurance policies to go into effect, it’s important to plan ahead. Buy flood insurance now, so that your property is covered. Contact an insurance agent or visit FloodSmart.gov to discuss options.

Learn More