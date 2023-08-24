Virginia-Founded Test and Measurement Equipment Manufacturer to Expand in the City of Charlottesville

By: Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin

Virginia Diodes to invest $2.5 million to expand capacity, creating 24 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Virginia Diodes, Inc. (VDI), which supports the semiconductor industry supply chain as a manufacturer of state-of-the-art test and measurement equipment for millimeter-wave and terahertz (THz) applications like 6G, automotive radar, and weather sensing as well as science applications including radio astronomy and fusion research, is investing $2.5 million to expand capacity at its operation in the City of Charlottesville. The project is expected to create 24 new jobs.

“Virginia Diodes’ long-term success in the City of Charlottesville demonstrates the extensive and expansive opportunities for growth in advanced manufacturing in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “VDI is a great example of the private sector partnering with our world-class universities like the University of Virginia to produce a winning formula that enables a startup to grow into a global enterprise.”

“When a high-tech company like Virginia Diodes is founded here and continues to reinvest, it reinforces that the Commonwealth is the right location to reach suppliers and customers. Virginia has the technical and skilled talent pipeline that the test and measurement industry needs to succeed,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia has a strong value proposition for this growing sector in the U.S., and we are pleased that the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support Virginia Diodes’ expansion and job creation in Charlottesville.”

“VDI continues to work hard to expand millimeter-wave and terahertz technology for applications like 6G communications, automotive radar, weather sensing, and radio astronomy. We have been manufacturing and packaging electronic components and creating systems from those components in Charlottesville for nearly 27 years. We are proud to invest in Central Virginia’s workforce and very excited about the assistance we receive from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. VDI relies on highly skilled engineers and technicians to produce its leading-edge terahertz products, and Charlottesville has proven to be an ideal location to recruit and maintain excellent technical staff,” said Thomas W. Crowe, CEO and founder of VDI.

“From humble beginnings in a UVA lab over 25 years ago, VDI has grown to be a worldwide provider of electromagnetic spectrum measurement equipment that is regularly used to help improve our everyday lives,” said Mayor Lloyd Snook.

“We are delighted to see their continued growth in Charlottesville. The Partnership is excited to see Virginia Diodes grow their component manufacturing operations locally,” said Helen Cauthen, President, of Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development. “Charlottesville—and Central Virginia—is a hub for technological innovation with an ideal ecosystem to nurture UVA-founded startups.”

“The expansion of Virginia Diodes, Inc. and the associated job growth not only reflects the importance of the tech sector to Virginia’s economy but also the key role institutions, like the University of Virginia, play in developing our workforce,” said Senator R. Creigh Deeds. “I applaud the leadership of VDI for their innovative work and their continued investment here in Charlottesville.”

VDI was founded in Charlottesville, Va. in 1996 and operated as a University of Virginia spin-off, utilizing the facilities of the University to sell scientific applications for radio astronomy and high frequency radar. By 2004, all VDI operations moved to locations outside the University, but within Charlottesville. VDI test and measurement products include Vector Network Analyzer, Spectrum Analyzer, and Signal Generator Extension Modules that extend the capability of high-performance microwave measurement tools to higher frequencies. VDI’s component products include detectors, mixers, frequency multipliers and custom systems for reliable operation at frequencies between 50 GHz and 2 THz. All VDI components include in-house fabricated GaAs Schottky diodes and microelectronic filter structures. VDI has customers in over 40 countries and employs more than 120 engineers, technicians, and administrative staff at its two, high-tech facilities in Charlottesville which combined have approximately 30,000 sq ft of manufacturing space.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Charlottesville to secure the project for Virginia and will support Virginia Diodes’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies and provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.