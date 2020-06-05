Virginia Getting Ready to Reopen ASAP

​The City is responding to hundreds of inquiries from people wanting to know, “When are you reopening?”

“We are eager to welcome the public back into our buildings and we are getting ready,” said Acting City Manager Tom Leahy. He explained that City staff is working diligently to ensure that facilities are safe for the public and employees.

This includes libraries, recreation centers, the Virginia Aquarium, City Hall and other buildings throughout Virginia Beach where City services are delivered. Signage is also being developed to communicate safeguards during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will resume operations as soon as possible, and we are excited to reopen, Leahy said. “While we don’t know the exact dates, we expect to have everything set soon.” In the meantime, citizens are encouraged to use online services.

The offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer are making plans for partial re-openings on June 15.

The Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office will be providing services by appointment only.

DMV Select services provided by the Commissioner of the Revenue's Office will not be open until a later date.

Monday, June 8 at 8 a.m., Virginia Beach Public Library customers may begin returning books, audiobooks, music CDs and DVDs using the automated drops at the Bayside, Central, Great Neck, Kempsville, Oceanfront, Princess Anne and TCC/City Joint-Use library locations. Pickup plans for holds will be announced as soon as possible.

Reminder: Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 63 currently requires Virginians to wear face coverings in public indoor settings, including state or local government buildings, when accessed for the purpose of securing public services, to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

More information will be announced as soon as details are finalized.

For the latest information, please visit emergency.vbgov.com/coronavirus and follow us on facebook.com/CityofVaBeach, twitter.com/CityofVaBeach andinstagram.com/cityofvabeach.